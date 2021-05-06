Hamm a hit: BHS rallies in 7th for 3-2 win

BLANCHESTER — The scoreless inning streak reached 13 Thursday for the Blanchester baseball team.

But a big seventh inning rally sparked a 3-2 win over Felicity. Jacob Hamm had the game-winning hit for BHS.

The win puts Blanchester at 13-7 on the year, 7-5 in the division.

Felicity is 9-8, 4-7.

“We beat a great pitcher,” BHS head coach Aaron Lawson said. “Arguably the best arm we have seen all year.”

Down 2-0 going to the seventh at Bott Field, Blanchester’s winning rally started when Cole Ficke was hit by a pitch and Nate Moore walked.

One out later, Brody Rice grounded out to score Ficke and make it 2-1. Trenton Czaika singled in Moore to tie the game.

Zach West then walked to extend the inning and set-up Hamm’s big hit, a liner to right that scored Czaika.

“It was a no doubter,” Lawson said of Hamm’s hit.

West had two hits on the day.

“The last two games we have had our best at-bats in the seventh,” said Lawson. “We need to stop waiting to get the sticks out until our backs are against the wall.”

Adam Frump and West combined for a three-hitter. Neither Felicity run was earned. West gets the win.

“Frump had five quality innings,” said Lawson. “When he was missing he wasn’t missing by much. He was around the (strike) zone. Zach did a great job in relief keeping them at bay and giving us a chance.”