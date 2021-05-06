Moeller holds off new-look Hurricane for 3-2 win

WILMINGTON — With a new lineup on each court, the Wilmington High School tennis team lost a 3-2 decision Thursday to Archbishop Moeller in non-league action on the WHS courts.

It was Senior Night for the Hurricane the accomplishments over the years for Matt Butcher, Caleb Reed, Avery Bradshaw, Collin Webber and Cory Webber were celebrated.

“I have coached the five seniors since they were little kids on the soccer field and they will be sorely missed,” WHS coach Steve Reed said.

The first and second singles players for WHS were moved to first doubles and the Bradshaw-Reed pairing played well in a 6-1, 6-0 win.

“They absolutely hammered a very good Moeller doubles team,” said Reed. “If there was any doubt about putting them together for sectionals, it was erased tonight. They were impressive.”

Despite the loss, Reed was pleased with his squad, short-handed and with a new-look.

“I think we surprised Moeller a bit and we had a good chance at getting the win,” said Reed. “Matt Butcher had set points in his first-ever singles match. I was really proud of the way he played tonight, especially in the second set. Isaac Martini continues to win close sets. He is just a winner.”

SUMMARY

May 6, 2021

@Wilmingon High School

Moeller 3 Wilmington 2

Singles

1-Isaac Martini def E. Hatfield 7-6 (7-5), 7-5

2-Collin Webber was def by E. Hawryschuk 2-6, 0-6

3-Matt Butcher was def by C. Sprinkle 0-6, 5-7

Doubles

1-Caleb Reed, Avery Bradshaw def D. Dunkirk, Q. Herron 6-1, 6-0

2-Cory Webber, Trey Reed were def by J. Drayer, S. Wehrmeyer 2-6, 1-6