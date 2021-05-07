Hurricane tennis makes clean sweep of SBAAC

WILMINGTON — For the second straight season, the Wilmington High School tennis team made it a clean sweep of the SBAAC American Division.

With a 5-0 win over Batavia in the league finale Friday afternoon, Wilmington finishes 10-0 in the American, two days after winning the league tournament. The Hurricane also finished unbeaten in the regular season and tournament champions in 2019.

The victory comes on the heels of the day-long league tournament Wednesday and a narrow loss to Archbishop Moeller on Thursday.

“You’d think after playing so many matches in 72 hours the team would be tired but if that is the case they didn’t show it,” coach Steve Reed said.

The WHS lineup again took on a new look as Trey Reed and Alex Lazic went from doubles courts to singles “as a preview of what we might see next season and they proved they will be ready,” coach Reed said.

Avery Bradshaw and Caleb Reed ended their “impressive SBAAC careers” and officially move on to the post-season as a doubles pairing to be reckoned with when the Division I Centerville Sectional begins Monday, said the coach.

SUMMARY

May 7, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5 Batavia 0

Singles

1-Avery Bradshaw def T. Shepherd 6-1, 6-1

2-Alex Lazic def M. Applegate 6-2, 6-0

3-Trey Reed def J. Berger 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

1-Caleb Reed, Matt Butcher def M. Weisbrodt, K. Meyers 6-0, 6-0

2-Collin Webber, Isaac Martini def L. Thompson, B. Weber 6-2, 6-1

