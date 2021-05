East Clinton High School’s softball program held its Strike Out Cancer game Friday afternoon. Coach Sarah Sodini said community members and the EC athletic booster club donated or purchased T-shirts for the game. With that, the team gave Tracy Lopez $500 toward her cancer treatments, Sodini said. “I am proud of players Anna Lopez, Josie Runk and Aubrie Simpson for speaking today,” said Sodini.

