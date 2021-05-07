Offensive woes continue for Wildcats in 2-0 loss

HILLSBORO — The Blanchester baseball team offense continued to struggle Friday in a 2-0 loss to Hillsboro at Shaffer Park.

The Wildcats, 13-8, have scored in just one inning over the last three games.

“We faced a very good Hillsboro team tonight,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “I’m glad with how we fought the entire game. We had some good, quality at-bats, just couldn’t get the timely hit we needed.”

The lackluster hitting wasted a solid pitching performance by Brody Rice, who scattered nine hits and struck out eight in six innings.

“Brody pitcher another gem,” Lawson said. “He has been looking better each start. Really starting to throw downhill. His success has come from getting ahead in the count.”

Reagan Burch had two hits and stole two bases for BHS.