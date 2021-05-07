Falcons hold off Rams for 7-5 victory

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Scoring the go-ahead run on an unusual play in the sixth, the Clinton-Massie baseball team defeated Greeneview 7-5 Friday in non-league action at Paul Schwamberger Field.

The Falcons, 10-8 on the year, were tied 5-5 with the Rams in the sixth. Gabe McDowell led off the inning with a routine grounder to third, coach Brian Camp said.

A bad throw to first allowed McDowell to scamper all the way to third base on the play. With no one covering home, McDowell continued his trek around the bases and scored to make it 6-5.

“A play you don’t see often,” Camp said.

Nate Wildermuth then got his second RBI later in the inning to make it 7-5.

Carson Vanhoose doubled home two runs and McDowell added an RBI in the fourth.

Clinton-Massie used three pitchers in the game. Garrett Vance started on the mound. Wyatt Creech picked up the win in relief and Tyler Keck recorded the Falcons first save of the season, Camp said.