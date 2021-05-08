Heys earns OAC honors, WC men 5th in conference meet

TIFFIN, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s track and field team finished fifth and the women seventh Friday at the Ohio Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship at Heidelberg University.

The University of Mount Union came away with the men’s title with 246.5 points, John Carroll University took second and Ohio Northern University came in third. On the women’s side, Mount Union edged out John Carroll University for the title.

Wilmington High School graduate Simon Heys claimed All-OAC honors with a third-place finish in the 5,000-meter run.

WC’s Nate Marcum heaved a hammer toss of 181-9.84 for first place, All-OAC honors and top 10 in the nation in the event for Division III. Andrew Pacifico also received all-conference honors as he placed third in hammer throw with Joe Shuga finishing fourth. Blake Jamison (47-9.96) and Shuga (45-5.3) went 3-4 in shot put as Jamison took all-conference honors in the event.

After making finals in the 400-meter hurdles in his first ever attempt at the race on Thursday, freshman Dane Klosterman came away with a fifth-place finish in 56.35 seconds.

“The throwers looked great once again,” said head coach Ron Combs. “We have a lot to improve on, but are excited as almost everyone on this year’s squad returns next year. We have a young team and we need to take advantage.”

For the women, Kayli Sullivan’s shot put effort of 12.73 meters beat Baldwin Wallace’s Abigail Rodriguez to win the OAC title. Fellow senior Emma Burke also earned All-OAC honors with a runner-up finish in the 400-meter hurdles.

“I couldn’t be happier for Kayli [Sullivan] to win an OAC title as she has worked so hard and improved tremendously this season working with our throws coaches,” Combs said. “It was also great to see Emma [Burke] run the best race of her life to earn All-OAC honors. Her time is currently 12th in the entire country.”

As a team, the Quakers 2021 outdoor season comes to a close, but a few athletes have their eyes set on competing for spots on the Division III nationals list.

