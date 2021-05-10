Hurricane lacrosse edges Cougars 12-11

In a shootout at Alumni Field, the Wilmington High School lacrosse team outscored Franklin 12-11 Saturday morning.

Logan Camp and Austin Pagett had five goals each for Wilmington.

“I’m really proud of this squad who answered the call this morning,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “Our players experienced some unique situations, and found a way to be successful.”

Cameron McEvoy added a pair of goals for the Hurricane.

Bryson McVay made 27 saves in goal.

“McVay played a phenomenal game,” Shultz said. “Camp and Pagett were hard to stop. This is the kind of ball you want to play heading into the playoffs.”

Wilmington concluded its regular season with a 6-5 record.