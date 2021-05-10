Lions overpower Hurricane in late innings 9-0

NEW RICHMOND — Defensive lapses in the final two innings Monday doomed Wilmington in a 9-0 loss to New Richmond.

The SBAAC American Division defeat puts the Hurricane at 0-14 overall, 0-9 in the conference.

The Lions are 7-3 in the conference and earned at least a share of the league title.

WHS head coach Brian Roberts said the game was tied at 0-0 through five innings.

“Jayden Tackett started (on the mound) and pitched well,” Roberts said. “New Richmond’s pitcher was excellent as well.”

Jayden Tackett had the only hit for Wilmington.

“We struggled defensively in the last two innings,” said Roberts. “We just have to get away from that bad inning.”