Blan softball drops finale to CHCA 9-0

CINCINNATI — The Blanchester softball team lost its Division III sectional tournament game Monday at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 9-0.

“This was one of those games where we didn’t play a bad game, the other team just played better. I was pleased with our overall effort,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said.

Grogg said the game was the final for seniors Noelani Tangonan and Jasmine Collins.

“It has been a pleasure to coach these girls throughout the season and their careers,” Grogg said. “They are outstanding young ladies. I am grateful for all they did to help make the softball program better.”

SUMMARY

May 10, 2021

CHCA 9 Blanchester 0

(0) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 4-0-0-0 Potts 4-0-0-0 Caldwell 2-0-0-0 Case 3-0-0-0 Peters 3-0-1-0 Renick 2-0-1-0 Roy 3-0-1-0 Pell 3-0-1-0 Tangonan 3-0-0-0

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Mueller (L)^6^11^9^7^2^6