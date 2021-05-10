Bradshaw, Reed advance to district tennis tournament

CENTERVILLE — Wilmington’s double team of Caleb Reed and Avery Bradshaw have qualified for next week’s Division I Southwest District tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Playing in the Division I Centerville Sectional Monday, Reed and Bradshaw won three matches and will continue in the sectional tournament Wednesday morning.

“Avery and Caleb have had a goal to qualify for districts for years now and to see it play out for them is definitely a career highlight for me,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “You can see by their scoreline that nothing came easy. They had to play eight sets in one day with not a lot of down time and they just got better and better as the day went on. Their quarter bracket had several great teams and to come out on top is just amazing.”

In all, Wilmington players won six matches in the always-tough sectional.

“I was really thrilled with how the team not only represented Wilmington High School but also the SBAAC to go to the Division 1 Centerville Sectional and win so many matches,” said Reed.

Isaac Martini and Trey Reed won singles matches while the team of Alex Lazic and Matt Butcher won their doubles opener.

”Isaac played incredible tennis and is just such a tough out for any player to deal with,” said Reed. “He is a slow starter but once he figures his opponent out, he usually wins. Trey is one of my most improved players late this season and played his best tennis in the second set against Centerville. Matt and Alex were such a joy to watch this season and they went out playing some of their best tennis. Collin (Webber) moved over to the singles court for sectionals and played some great points today. His match was much closer than the score showed.”

SUMMARY

May 10, 2021

Division I Sectional

@Centerville High School

Singles

1-Isaac Martini won 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 over Centerville; lost 3-6, 1-6 to Bellbrook

2-Collin Webber lost 0-6, 1-6 to Miamisburg

3-Trey Reed won 6-0, 6-0 over Xenia; lost 0-6, 4-6 to Centerville

Doubles

1-Caleb Reed, Avery Bradshaw won 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 over Bellbrook; won 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 over Monroe; won 6-3, 6-3 over Centerville

2-Matt Butcher, Alex Lazic won 6-0, 6-0 over Edgewood; lost 0-6, 0-6 to Centerville