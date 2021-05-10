Lions blank Wildcats in tennis tussle

BLANCHESTER — In preparation for the sectional tennis tournament, the Blanchester tennis team was defeated by New Richmond 5-0 Monday afternoon.

“As always, New Richmond is an amazingly well-coached team that produces results year in and year out,” BHS coach Reilly Hopkins said. “We learned a lot today.”

Blanchester is 10-5 on the year. New Richmond was the runnerup to Wilmington in the SBAAC American Division.

SUMMARY

May 10, 2021

@Blanchester High School

New Richmond 5 Blanchester 0

1-Brian Miller was defeated by Ethan Dragoo 2-6, 1-6.

2-Colton Wilson was defeated by Jack Nicoloff 2-6, 0-6.

3-Logan Heitzman was defeated by Cain Holcomb 2-6, 1-6

Doubles

1-Joseph Mills, Carter Stevens were defeated by Jackson Miller, Chase Hogan 6-3, 1-6, 4-10

2-Joey Haines, Bryce Bandow were defeated by Adam Ernst, Shep Lansaw 0-6, 2-6.