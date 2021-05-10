Batavia stops Massie bid for title

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Batavia and Clinton-Massie tied in the SBAAC American Division baseball standings.

Just not in the place they wanted.

The Bulldogs defeated the Falcons 7-3 Monday and both teams finished the league season with 6-4 records.

New Richmond was a winner Monday and finished the season at 7-3 in the American.

Batavia took a 2-0 lead but Massie tied the game in the second. The Bulldogs plated four in the third, though, and the Falcons were never able to get back in the game.

“We had eight or nine hits, just couldn’t pick up a big hit; we stranded away too many runners to win a ballgame,” CM coach Brian Camp said.

Gabe McDowell had three hits and Cayden Clutter added two for the Falcons. Kody Zantene started in the mound and took the loss. Tyler Keck pitched the final inning.