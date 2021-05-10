UPDATE: With Photos, WHS sft 22 Sycamore 9

WILMINGTON — Both Wilmington and Sycamore had 7-run innings in Monday’s Division I sectional tournament softball game at WHS.

But Wilmingon also had a 9-run inning and went on to win the slugfest 22-9.

Harlie Bickett and Emily Self led the WHS hit parade, which accounted for 21 hits.

Self had three hits and drove in five runs, including four on a grand slam in the 9-run fourth inning.

Bickett had five hits, one of which was her ninth homerun of the season and 17th of her career. Both marks are Wilmington High School softball records, coach Brian Spurlock said.

SUMMARY

May 10, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 22 Sycamore 10

S^1^0^0^7^1^^9

W^2^4^7^9^x^^22

(22) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Self 5-3-3-5 Bickett 5-3-5-3 Blackburn 4-3-3-3 Rhoads 4-3-3-2 Willis 3-2-2-3 Brown 4-0-2-1 Hisco 3-1-1-0 Murdock 0-3-0-1 Partin 2-3-1-1 Burris 1-0-1-0 Oglesby 0-0-0-0

2B: Blackburn, Brown

HR: W-Self, Bickett