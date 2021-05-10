BHS grad Oliver leads LW to national championship

GRAMBLING, La. — Blanchester High School graduate Chris Oliver is a national champion.

Oliver, the head coach of the Lindsey Wilson football team, led his squad to a 45-13 win over Northwestern College Monday night in the NAIA National Championship game at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium on the Grambling University campus.

In 11 seasons, Oliver boasts a 93-33 overall record, including a 50-15 mark at Blue Raider Stadium. He was named the NAIA national coach of the year early Monday morning.