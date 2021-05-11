Warriors blank Hurricane in SBAAC finale

GOSHEN — Held scoreless for the third straight game Wilmington was defeated by Goshen 12-0 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division baseball.

Wilmington is 0-15 overall, 0-10 in the American.

Goshen goes to 12-8 overall, 7-3 in the division and shares the American Division championship with New Richmond.

Carson Hibbs had the only two hits for Wilmington.

The Hurricane committed three errors in the field, walked 10 batters and hit another.

“We can’t make these kinds of mistakes and overcome them,” WHS coach Brian Roberts said.