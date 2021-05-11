EC wins one by D2 sectional tennis tourney

CENTERVILLE — East Clinton had one victory Tuesday at the Division II Centerville Sectional tennis tournament.

Quinten Tolle won a singles match 6-2, 6-3 for the lone win by the Astros.

SUMMARY

May 11, 2021

Division II Sectional

@Centerville High School

Singles

1-Shane Lynch was def by Bingaman (Dix)

2-Trenton Garen was def by Bowman (Ced) 3-6, 3-6

3-Quinten Tolle def Stanley (LegCh) 6-2, 6-3; was def by McCloskey (Oak) 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

1-Lex Frye, Aaron Hughes were def by Dickman, Weatherspoon (CJ) 0-6, 0-6

2-Carter Carey, Owen Beatty were def by Withers, Matthew (DC) 2-6, 2-6