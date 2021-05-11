Wildcats come up short against Eastern 2-1

BLANCHESTER — Eastern scored two runs late in the game and defeated Blanchester 2-1 in non-league baseball Tuesday at Bott Field.

Blanchester is 13-10 on the year.

The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the third on a two-out single by Jacob Hamm.

The Warriors tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth without benefit of a hit – dropped third strike, passed ball, groundout and wild pitch.

Trenton Czaika “had a very nice outing” on the mound for the ‘Cats, coach Aaron Lawson said.

“He looked sharp with both pitches and had command of the zone,” Lawson added. “He did all he could to keep us in the game. It’s a shame we couldn’t get more than three hits for him.”

Lawson lamented Blanchester’s lack of offense, failing several times to get a runner in from third with less than two outs.

“We keep finding every way possible to shoot ourselves in the foot,” the coach said.