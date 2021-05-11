Wilmington softball whips Warriors 9-4

GOSHEN — Harlie Bickett homered for the 10th time this season and Kaitlyn Partin pitched a complete game as Wilmington defeated Goshen 9-4 in SBAAC American Division softball Tuesday.
Partin scattered three hits and five walks in her route-going performance.
Bickett drove in three runs as did Grace Brown. Jena Rhoads collected three hits.
Wilmington is 7-14 overall, 3-7 in the division. Goshen is 7-14, 1-0.
SUMMARY
May 11, 2021
@Goshen High School
Wilmington 9 Goshen 4
W^0^0^4^1^2^0^3^^9
G^0^0^3^1^0^0^0^^4
(9) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Self 3-0-0-0 Bickett 4-2-2-3 Blackburn 4-2-2-0 Rhoads 4-2-3-1 Willis 2-0-1-1 Brown 4-0-1-3 Hisco 4-0-2-1 Murdock 3-1-0-0 Partin 4-1-2-0
(4) GOSHEN (ab-r-h-rbi) Vanderbard 3-0-0-0 Bailey 3-1-1-0 McClanahan3-1-0-0 Sweeny 3-0-0-0 Zapt 3-1-1-2 Campbell 2-0-0-0 Riddle 3-0-1-0 Fortnaught 3-0-0-0 Bailey 3-0-0-0
2B: W-Bickett; G-Zapt Riddle
HR: W-Bickett
PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
Wilmington
Partin (W)^7^3^4^2^5^2