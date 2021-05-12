Falcon, Wildcat tennis seasons end at Lindner FTC

MASON — The tennis season ended for the Clinton-Massie and Blanchester teams Wednesday at the Division II Cincinnati Sectional at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

“Our guys had a great time competing in that atmosphere,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “It was the first time any of our team had been there. They played hard and gave it all they had to tough opponents. They have been a great group to coach this year.”

Blanchester won two matches. Colton Wilson defeated Garret Karns of Massie 6-1, 6-0 before losing in the second round.

The BHS doubles pairing of Bryce Bandow and Joey Haines also defeated a Massie squad, 6-4, 6-2, then lost in the next round.

The Falcons doubles team of Braydon Green and Connor Stulz won a pair of matches before falling to the fourth seed.

“They have improved a lot in their first season playing tennis,” said Amburgy. “They are playing well together.”

For the lone senior on the CM squad, Barek Bennett it was a good way to end a career.

“He played well, but came up short,” Amburgy said.

Alex Jones also won a match, defeating Blanchester’s Brian Miller.

“Alex was a great leader for us this season,” said Amburgy. “He played at a high level every match.”

SUMMARY

May 12, 2021

Division II Cincinnati Sectional

Tennis Championship

@Lindner Family Tennis Center

Singles

CM1-Barek Bennett was def by Bennett (IH) 0-6, 0-6

CM2-Garret Karns was def by Wilson (Bl) 1-6, 0-6

CM3-Alex Jones def Miller (Bl) 6-0, 6-2; was def by Stephens (Mrmt) 1-6, 1-6

B1-Colton Wilson def Karns (CM) 6-1, 6-0; was def by Gandhi (IH) 1-6, 0-6

B2-Brian Miller was def by Jones (CM) 0-6, 2-6

B3-Logan Heitzman was def by Howe (Mrmt) 0-6, 1-6

Doubles

CM1-Braydon Green, Connor Stulz def Wesner, Poehner (Bad) 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4); def Stupp, Byers (Way) 6-2, 6-4; were def by Glassmeyer, Whitmore (Mrmt) 1-6, 1-6

CM2-Shayne Hendricks, Jack Anderson were def by Bandow, Haines (Bl) 4-6, 2-6

B1-Joseph Mills, Carter Stevens were def by Glassmeyer, Whitmore (Mrmt) 0-6, 1-6

B2-Bryce Bandow, Joey Haines def Hendricks, Anderson (CM) 6-4, 6-2; were def by Jutt, Wells (CHCA) 0-6, 0-6

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_Tennis.Logo_.jpg