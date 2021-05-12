Reed, Bradshaw finish 4th in sectional tennis

CENTERVILLE — Wilmington’s Avery Bradshaw and Caleb Reed finished fourth overall Wednesday at the Division I Centerville Sectional tennis tournament.

The duo had already earned a trip to next week’s district tournament before playing began on Wednesday.

“Avery and Caleb will need to improve their return of serve in order to compete at the district level but with a week to focus on it they will be ready,” WHS coach Steve Reed said.

The Hurricane duo opened play against top seeded Alan Xie and Deven Wells of Beavercreek and lost a tough match 1-6, 4-6.

Reed and Bradshaw then lost to No. 2 seed Kunai Panwar and Ryan Peters of Centerville in the consolation final 3-6, 5-7.

“Played pretty well but we were just to inconsistent to pull off either upset,”said Reed. “We had trouble putting strings of points together and also failed to capitalize on some key break points that would have changed the second match.”