WHS softball wins sectional championship

MILFORD — The Wilmington High School softball team upset No. 2 seed Milford 7-4 Wednesday in a Division I Cincinnati Sectional championship game.

The Lady Hurricane will face Kings 5 p.m. Monday at Fairfield High School.

Kings, the No. 12 seed, defeated No. 9 seed Harrison 5-3 on Wednesday.

Wilmington is the No. 21 seed in the tournament.

Wilmington trailed 3-0 in the second but scored a run in the fifth to make it 3-1.

The big inning for Wilmington was the sixth when 11 hitters went to the plate.

Toria Willis pitched her second straight complete game, scattering 10 hits and walking just two.

Jena Rhoads and Kaitlyn Partin provided the offensive punch with two hits and two runs batted in each.

Emily Self had two hits and drove in the run in the fifth. Harlie Bickett had two hits, reached base four times and knocked in a run.