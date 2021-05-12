WHS boys win title

Wilmington High School had a good day on the track Wednesday at the SBAAC Track and Field Championship meet at Williamsburg High School.

The WHS boys were landslide winners of the American Division boys meet, taking the top spot by nearly 50 points. Clinton-Massie was fifth. In the National Division, Williamsburg was first, East Clinton fourth and Blanchester tied for fifth.

On the girls side, East Clinton was runnerup to Williamsburg in National Division competition while Blancheser placed fifth. In the American, Western Brown won the meet with Wilmington third and Massie sixth.

Taylor Noszka won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs for the WHS girls while Blanchester’s Becca Kratzer won the 100-meter hurdles and East Clinton’s Carah Anteck was the winner in the 3,200-meter run.

On the boys side, Wilmington had the only wins, and they were plentiful. Carter Huffman won the 100-meter dash, Brandon Glass hit the line first in the 200-meter dash and Elijah Collins won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.

Collins and Glass teamed with Zainne Cowin and Isaiah Rigling to win the 4×200-meter relay. The 4×400-meter relay team of TJ Killen, Josh Andrews, Ben Baylor and Blaize Johnson closed the meet with a four-lap win.

Complete results of the SBAAC Track and Field Championship meet will be published in Friday’s News Journal.

Blanchester's Becca Kratzer won the 100-meter hurdles in the National Division of the SBAAC Track and Field Championship meet at Williamsburg. Gordon Cordell | Shades of Excellence Photography The Wilmington High School boys track and field team was a runaway winner Wednesday of the SBAAC Track and Field Championship American Division title. Gordon Cordell | Shades of Excellence Photography