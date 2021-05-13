EC boys 4th, Blan 6th in National Division track, field meet

WILLIAMSBURG — Host Williamsburg held off Clermont Northeastern Wednesday to win the SBAAC Track and Field Championship National Division championship Wednesday night.

East Clinton was fourth in the boys race and Blanchester was sixth.

“Landon Runyon peaked at the right time,” EC head coach Michael Fritz said. “He PR’d in the 100 and 200 and finished second in the long jump. The 4×200 (relay) team of (Runyon), Glenn Peacock, Michael Horn and Spencer Wiget PR’d. Glenn also PR’d in the 400. Justin Arnold had a strong finish in the 800 and PR’d there. Overall a great job.”

The top finish for Blanchester was by the 4×400-meter relay team of Taylor Cochran, Brett Bandow, Isaiah Williams and Nick Musselman, who finished third.

Williamsburg had 179.5 points while the runnerup Rockets had 150.5. It was the closes off all team races at the league meet.

SUMMARY

May 10, 12, 2021

SBAAC Track and Field Championship

National Division Boys

@Williamsburg High School

SCORES: Williamsburg 179.5, Clermont Northeastern 150.5, Georgetown 96, East Clinton 51, Bethel-Tate 45, Blanchester 45, Felicity 8

POLE VAULT: 1, Dylan Rowland (Wbg) 12-6; 5, Taylor Cochran (Bl) 10-0

LONG JUMP: 1, Bryce Lillie (Wbg) 19-4; 2, Landon Runyon (EC) 18-4; 5, Glenn Peacock (EC) 17-2.5

HIGH JUMP: 1, Trystan Gries (Wbg) 6-2; 6, Brett Bandow (Bl) 5-0

DISCUS: 1, Collin Klopstein (Wbg) 117-0; 4, Gabriel Staehling (Bl) 112-0; 5, Chasen Allison (Bl) 105-; 7, Jayson Edison (EC) 93-4

SHOT PUT: 1, Trevor House (CNE) 41-11.5; 2, Kellen Staehling (Bl) 40-4; 3, Gabriel Staehling (Bl) 38-0

4×800 RELAY: 1, Clermont NE 9:13.91; 4, East Clinton (Justin Arnold, Dylan Arnold, Van Frye, Zach Vest) 9:45.04; 5, Blanchester (Jeffrey Andrew Wyss, Bryan Bandow, Zane Panetta, Brett Bandow) 9:49.11

110 HURDLES: 1, Skylar Gries (Wbg) 15.93; 4, Michael Horn (EC) 17.93

100 DASH: 1, Braden Kelley (Wbg) 11.33; 7, Landon Runyon (EC) 12.31 PR

4×200 RELAY: 1, Williamsburg 1:38.55; 3, East Clinton (Spencer Wiget, Glenn Peacock, Michael Horn, Landon Runyon) 1:42.48 PR; 7, Blanchester (Nick Musselman, Bryan Bandow, Zane Panetta, Cody Kidd) 1:48.91

1600 RUN: 1, Summit Northrup (CNE) 4:31.05; 6, Brett Bandow (Bl) 5:15.72

4×100 RELAY: 1, Williamsburg 46.46; 5, East Clinton (Spencer Wiget, Michael Daniel, Caden Morton, Jake Stegmeier) 51.58; 6, Blanchester (Taylor Cochran, Bryan Bandow, Cody Kidd, Zane Panetta) 51.71

400 DASH: 1, Hayden Hollins (Wbg) 52.73; 4, Glenn Peacock (EC) 56.98 PR; 5, Nick Musselman (Bl) 57.87

300 HURDLES: 1, Trevor House (CNE) 42.29; 4, Michael Horn (EC) 45.73

800 RUN: 1, Logan Owens (Geo) 2:12.51; 4, Justin Arnold (EC) 2:18.36 PR; 6, Jeffrey Andrew Wyss (Bl) 2:20.65

200 DASH: 1, Braden Kelley (Wbg) 23.45; 5, Landon Runyon (EC) 25.25 PR; 7, Glenn Peacock (EC) 25.68

3200 RUN: 1, Summit Northrup (CNE) 10:00.37; 6, Zach Vest (EC) 11:55.62; 7, Dylan Arnold (EC) 11:56.56

4×400 RELAY: 1, Williamsburg 3;44.8; 3, Blanchester (Taylor Cochran, Brett Bandow, Isaiah Williams, Nick Musselman) 4:00.72; 6, East Clinton (Justin Arnold, Michael Horn, Michael Daniel, Van Frye) 4:08.71

Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_blCochran2BryanBandow0512gc.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_blNMusselman0512gc.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_blTaylorCochran0512gc.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_ecDylanArnold0512gc.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_ecGPeacock0512gc.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_ecJustinArnold0512gc.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_ecLandonRunyon0512gc.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_ecMichaelHorn0512gc.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_ecSpencerWiget0512gc.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_ecVanFrye0512gc.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_blGabeStaehling0510me-1.jpg Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_blKellenStaehling0510me-1.jpg Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_ecJaysonEdison0510me-1.jpg Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_ecSpencerWiget0510me-1.jpg Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal