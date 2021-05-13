WHS girls 3rd, Massie 6th at SBAAC track, field meet

WILLIAMSBURG — In a three-team race, Western Brown outlasted New Richmond and Wilmington Wednesday in the SBAAC Track and Field Championship American Division girls meet at Williamsburg High School.

The Broncos had 166 points with the Lions second at 129 and the Hurricane third at 125.

“This team was highly motivated,” WHS head coach Roger Ilg said. “I was very proud of their focus and determination to challenge New Richmond. This team gave themselves a chance with the one remaining event but came up a bit short. There is some talented young athletes returning next year and if there is an influx of talent to help them they will again be challenging for a title.”

Clinton-Massie was sixth in the meet. Massie’s top scorer was Nora Voisey who was fifth in the high jump and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles in a personal best time.

Wilmington had two title-holders, with Taylor Noszka winning the 800- and 1,600-meter runs. Kaitlynn Hickey was the shot put champion.

The Hurricane had 13 personal best and five season best performances.

“Kaitlynn and Taylor are exceptional young ladies but the leadership from the senior class helped generate a great culture within the program and it showed up on Wednesday,” said Ilg. “Coach Eileen Grosse and myself could not have been more proud of this team this season.”

SUMMARY

May 10, 12, 2021

SBAAC Track and Field Championship

American Division Girls

@Williamsburg High School

Girls

SCORES: Western Brown 166 New Richmond 129 Wilmington 125 Goshen 42 Batavia 30 Clinton-Massie 29

POLE VAULT: 1, Alyssa Weitzel (NR) 10-6; 2, Emilee Pham (Wil) 10-6; 4, Makenna Tolliver (Wil) 8-6 PR; 6, Alex Pence (CM) 7-6 PR

HIGH JUMP: 1, Hannah Weitzel (NR) 5-4; 4, Brynn Bryant (Wil) 5-0; 5, Nora Voisey (CM) 5-0

LONG JUMP: 1, Maycee Dunn (WB) 15-1; 4, Izzy Coomer (Wil) 14-8.5 PR; 6, Olivia Hisco (Wil) 13-0

DISCUS: 1, Amy Meyers (Go) 102-1.5; 4, Kaitlynn Hickey (Wil) 90-0; 6, Maddy Rickman (Wil) 77-11.5

SHOT PUT: 1, Kaitlynn Hickey (Wil) 35-7 PR; 5, Maddy Rickman (Wil) 31-8 PR

4×800 RELAY: 1, Western Brown 10:22.03; 2, Wilmington (Sylena Baltazar, Taylor Noszka, Hannah Scott, Madilyn Brausch) 10:26.11 SB; 4, Clinton-Massie (Taylor Anderson, Kaylene Gale, Kaden Kimple, Emma Muterspaw) 12:18.79 PR

100 HURDLES: 1, Alyssa Campbell (WB) 17.63; 4, Kenzie Voges-Pertuset (Wil) 18.34 PR; 6, Kaylene Gale (CM) 22.72

100 DASH: 1, Bre Large (WB) 13.48; 4, Izzy Coomer (Wil) 13.67

4×200 RELAY: 1, Western Brown 1:52.07; 3, Wilmington (Lexi McKee-Cole, Taliah Billingsley, Olivia Hisco, Makenna Tolliver) 1:57.29 SB; 4, Clinton-Massie (Leah Binau, Madi Bayless, Morgan Riggers, Alex Pence) 1:57.82 PR

1600 RUN: 1, Taylor Noszka (Wil) 5:35.96; 3, Madilyn Brausch (Wil) 5:54.24 PR; 5, Emma Muterspaw (CM) 6:04.53

4×100 RELAY: 1, Western Brown 53.57; 3, Wilmington (Lexi Cole-McKee, Taliah Billingsley, Makenna Tolliver, Izzy Coomer) 54.3 SB; 4, Clinton-Massie (Leah Binau, Madi Bayless, Morgan Riggers, Nora Voisey) 55.46 PR

400 DASH: 1, Zara Graff (NR) 61.67; 4, Sylena Baltazar (Wil) 64.46 PR; 6, Alex Pence (CM) 71.37

300 HURDLES: 1, Alyssa Campbell (WB) 49.25; 2, Taliah Billingsley (Wil) 50.68 PR; 4, Nora Voisey (CM) 52.09 PR; 6, Kenzie Voges-Pertuset (Wil) 54.73

800 RUN: 1, Taylor Noszka (Wil) 2:31.95 PR; 5, Emma Muterspaw (CM) 2:39.95; 6, Hannah Scott (Wil) 2:43.07

200 DASH: 1, Bre Large (WB) 27.53; 4, Izzy Coomer (Wil) 28.05 PR; 6, Sylena Baltazar (Wil) 29.05

3200 RUN: 1, Natalie Rice (WB) 12:21.19; 3, Madilyn Brausch (Wil) 12:31.03; 5, Emma Muterspaw (CM) 13:47.26 SB; 6, Adriana Benitez (Wil) 14:14.57

4×400 RELAY: 1, New Richmond 4:24.66; 2, Wilmington (Sylena Baltazar, Taylor Noszka, Olivia Hisco, Courtney Parker) 4:30.85 SB; 5, Clinton-Massie (Alex Pence, Kaylene Gale, Kaden Kimple, Vada Nesbit) 5:04.76

Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_cmEmmeMuterspawh0510me-1.jpg Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wibl4x8Girls0510me-2.jpg Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilBaltazar2Noz0510me-2.jpg Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilGirlsRelay0510me-2.jpg Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilJDTolliver0510me-2.jpg Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilMakenna2Tolliver0510me-2.jpg Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilMakennaTolliver0510me-2.jpg Photo by Mark Huber, News Journal Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_cmKimple2VadaNesbit0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilCourtneyParker0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilNoz2OHisco0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilBaltazar2Noz0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilSylena2Baltazar0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilAdrianaBenitez0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilMadilynBrausch0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilSylenaBaltazar0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilTay2Noz0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_cmTaylorAnderson0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_cmEmma0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilMBNozEmma0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilHannahScott0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilTaliahB0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilCole2Taliah0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilNoz0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilMakennaTolliver0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilLMCole0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilMBrausch0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilTaylorNoz0512gc-1.jpg Photo by Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence Photography