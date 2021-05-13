Hurricane boys win title, Falcons fly fifth

WILLIAMSBURG — With a solid all-around effort, the Wilmington High School boys track and field team won the SBAAC Track and Field Championship American Division meet Wednesday at Williamsburg High School.

The Hurricane had 176 points while runnerup Western Brown finished with 127.5.

“This was a highly competitive meet and the boys rose to the challenge, competed at the highest level and the PRs proved that,” coach Chris Reynolds said. “I think our depth was the deciding factor in this meet. There’s nothing better as a coach to see kids work hard, succeed and celebrate their accomplishments with their peers.”

Despite the fifth-place finish, Clinton-Massie broke or tied personal records in 13 of 17 events, coach Scott Rolf said. The coach said several of his athletes were dealing with injuries and many young athletes stepped up. Daelin Maple pulled a hamstring in a 100-meter dash preliminary heat and was unable to compete in the finals of the 100-, 200- and 4×100-meter events.

“I felt so bad for him as he had really been running well,” Rolf said. “Luckily he completed the shot put by then. He definitely would have scored in all (running events).”

Rolf said he had been hopeful of Carter Frank returning to the team after knee surgery but he was unable to get medical clearance.

“So without two of my top three sprinters, our sprint relays and sprints suffered,” he said. “As a result I had many freshmen and sophomores running. They ran great but it is hard to have freshmen against seniors in a varsity boys sport.”

The 4×800 team of TJ Killen, Trevor Billingsley, Garrett Stoffer and Josh Andrews broke the school record of 8:21.45 held by Josh Andrews, TJ Killen, Rory Bell and Simon Heys from 2019. The new record time is 8:18.74.

Wilmington was in control most of the meet but rather than coast to a championship the Hurricane added an exclamation point. Down the stretch, WHS won the 300-meter hurdles (Elijah Collins), the 200-meter dash (Brandon Glass) and the 4×400-meter relay (TJ Killen, Josh Andrews, Ben Baylor, Blaize Johnson).

Carter Huffman won the 100-meter dash, improving from a prelim run of sixth place. He bettered his time from 11.87 to 11.4 in the final heat.

The 4×200 team of Collins, Zainne Cowin, Isaiah Rigling and Glass hit the line first in 1:33.26.

SUMMARY

May 10, 12, 2021

SBAAC Track and Field Championship

National Division Boys

@Williamsburg High School

SCORES: Wilmington 176 Western Brown 127.5 New Richmond 80 Goshen 64 Clinton-Massie 46.5 Batavia 29

Boys Pole Vault: 1, Seth Mattingly (NR) 14-0; 2, Braden Rolf (CM) 13-0; 4, Brice Camp (Wil) 10-6; 6, Carter Woolverton (CM) 10-0

LONG JUMP: 1, Carter Huffman (Wil) 20-5; 3, Adrien Cody (Wil) 19-6; 6, Connor Stulz (CM) 17-11.5

HIGH JUMP: 1, Justin Ackerman (NR) 6-4; 2, Brady Vilvens (Wil) 6-2; 5, Brandon Glass (Wil) 5-8

SHOT PUT: 1, Brett Brooks (Wil) 50-8.5; 2, Daelin Maple (CM) 48-0; 5, Collin Swope (CM) 42-4

DISCUS: 1, Brett Brooks (Wil) 160-9 PR; 3, Michael Moritz (CM) 133-6; 5, Collin Swope (CM) 114-10; 6, Brady Sturgill (Wil) 108-5.

4×800 RELAY: 1, Western Brown 8:17.34; 2, Wilmington (TJ Killen, Trevor Billingsley, Garrett Stoffer, Josh Andrews) 8:18.74; 5, Clinton-Massie (Richie Federle, Toby Hayes, Jacob Ryan, Luke Lentine) 9:24.52

110 HURDLES: 1, Shane Smith II (Go) 16.14; 3, Blaize Johnson (Wil) 17.36

100 DASH: 1, Carter Huffman (Wil) 11.4; 4, Marty Kreider (CM) 11.58; 6, Malik Scott (Wil) 11.68

4×200 RELAY: 1, Wilmington (Elijah Collins, Zainne Cowin, Isaiah Rigling, Brandon Glass) 1:33.26

1600 RUN: 1, Colton O’Hara (WB) 4:46.72; 2, Garrett Stoffer (Wil) 4:52.18; 3, Josh Andrews (Wil) 4:56.87; 5, Kenny Moore (CM) 5:10.71

4×100 RELAY: 1, Goshen 45.59; 4, Wilmington (Zainne Cowin, Adrien Cody, Isaiah Rigling, Brandon Glass) 46.33

400 DASH: 1, Caleb Ware (WB) 51.59; 4, Blaize Johnson (Wil) 52.83; 6, JT Goings (CM) 54.39

300 HURDLES: 1, Elijah Collins (Wil) 42.08 PR; 4, Brady Vilvens (Wil) 43.07; 5, Matt Martin (CM) 44.45

800 RUN: 1, Caleb Ware (WB) 2:02.33; 2, Trevor Billingsley (Wil) 2:03.22; 3, Josh Andrews (Wil) 2:03.24

200 DASH: 1, Brandon Glass (Wil) 23.03 PR; 2, Marty Kreider (CM) 23.26; 3, Carter Huffman (Wil) 23.33

3200 RUN: 1, Colton O’Hara (WB) 9:58.53; 2, Tyler Preston (Wil) 11:04.19; 3, Henry Hildebrandt (Wil) 11:09.03

4×400 RELAY: 1, Wilmington (TJ Killen, Josh Andrews, Ben Baylor, Blaize Johnson) 3:32.57