Shawnee rallies to beat Massie 8-5

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In a back and forth game, Clinton-Massie was defeated by Shawnee 8-5 Wednesday in non-league baseball action at Paul Schwamberger Field.

The Falcons, 10-11 on the year, had six hits. Carson Vanhoose had two hits and scored twice. Nate Wildermuth had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run.

Massie led 1-0 with Cayden Clutter drove in Vanhoose, who had doubled. Shawnee took a 4-1 lead in the third.

The Falcons cam back to take a 5-4 advantage in the third. Shawnee tied the game in the fourth and took the lead in the fifth.

Once on top, Shawnee went to its pitching ace, CM coach Brian Camp said.

“We could not answer,” Camp said. “Just not enough offense lately to win games.”