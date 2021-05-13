Frump pitches Wildcats to 8-0 win over Hurricane

BLANCHESTER — Adam Frump pitched a two-hitter and Zach West drove in two runs as Blanchester defeated Wilmington 8-0 Thursday in non-league baseball at Bott Field.

The Wildcats are 14-9 while the Hurricane remain winless on the year.

Since a blowout loss to Clermont Northeastern, Frump has been lights out on the mound for the Wildcats. He’s pitched 21 innings and allowed eight hits and one unearned run. Frump struck out 30 and walked 10 during that span. The righty struck out 10 Hurricane.

“He set the tone for us early, allowing our offense to play more relaxed,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said.

Bryce Sipple singled in West with the first run of the game in the second. BHS scored two unearned runs in the third after a WHS error with two outs.

The Wildcats broke the game open in the fourth. After two walks, Reagan Burch and Jacob Hamm had RBI hits. Another WHS error made it 6-0.

Things could have been worse for the Hurricane but West lined into a triple play with the bases loaded — Jordan Tackett to Chase Mangold to Kaiden Smith.

“We had much better approaches (at the plate),” said Lawson. “Made productive outs and got the hits we needed with runners in scoring position. It feels good to hit the ball like we are capable of and put some runs on the board.”

WHS coach Brian Roberts said, “Blanchester’s pitcher threw a good game. We had a bad inning in the field.”

Jordan Tackett doubled for the one of three Hurricane hits.

SUMMARY

May 13, 2021

@Bott Field, BHS

Blanchester 8 Wilmington 0

W^0^0^0^0^0^0^0^^0.2.1

B^0^1^2^3^0^2^x^^8.9.1

(0) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Ja. Tackett 3-0-1-0 Baltazar 3-0-0-0 Jo. Tackett 1-0-1-0 Smith 3-0-0-0 Henson 3-0-0-0 Flint 1-0-0-0 Bryant 1-0-0-0 Fickert 2-0-0-0 Mangold 0-0-0-0 McCormick 3-0-0-0 Shaffer 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-0-2-0

(8) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 3-1-1-1 Estep 1-1-1-0 Hamm 3-1-1-2 C. Ficke 1-0-0-0 Czaika 4-1-2-0 Rice 2-0-1-1 West 3-1-2-2 Wymer 3-0-0-1 Sipple 3-0-1-1 J. Ficke 2-1-0-0 Curless 1-1-0-0 Moore 0-1-0-0 TOTALS 26-8-9-8

2B: W-Jo. Tackett; B-Czaika, West

SB: W-Ja. Tackett

HBP: W-Jo. Tackett, Mangold; B-Rice, West

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Flint (L)^3^5^6^4^4^1

Bryant^3^4^2^2^1^0

Blanchester

Frump (W)^7^2^0^0^2^10

