Falcons falter in 5th, lose to Indians 8-1

HILLSBORO — Clinton-Massie’s offense continued its struggles Thursday in an 8-1 loss to Hillsboro a Shaffer Park.

“Same story as the past few games, our offense not doing what we need to do at the plate,” CM coach Brian Camp said. “We’re not hitting the ball solid.”

Massie, 10-12, tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth when Ethan Johnson executed a squeeze bunt to score Garrett Vance, who had doubled earlier in the inning. CM had four hits in the game.

Hillsboro scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The Falcons do not play again until Tuesday’s tournament game at Paul Schwamberger Field against Hughes. First pitch is 5 p.m.