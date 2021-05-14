Tigers tame Astros in SBAAC finale 10-0

BETHEL — East Clinton ended its baseball season Thursday with a 10-0 loss to Bethel-Tate in SBAAC National Division play.

The Astros finish 6-13 overall, 2-10 in the division.

The Tigers are 12-8, 9-3.

East Clinton had four singles in the game — Jaden Singleton, Hayden Beiting, Denver Day, Nathan Ellis.

Gavin Denniston was the starting pitcher with Ellis finishing the five-inning game in relief.