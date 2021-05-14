Wildcats rally late for 4-2 victory over Broncos

MT. ORAB — Bryce Sipple drove in the go-ahead runs in the sixth inning Friday as Blanchester defeated Western Brown 4-2 under the lights at WBHS in non-league baseball.

The Wildcats go to 15-9 while the Broncos are now 8-16.

Blanchester had just two hits through five innings and trailed 2-0.

Then the Wildcats erupted for three runs in the sixth to take the lead.

With one out, Trenton Czaika and Brody Rice registered back to back doubles, 2-1.

With two outs, James Wymer reached on an error. Bryce Sipple made the Broncos pay for the defensive lapse as he singled to center with Rice and Wymer scoring to give BHS the lead.

After five solid innings on the mound, Rice exited and Zach West came on.

The big right-hander closed out the Broncos, retiring all six batter he faced for the save.

SUMMARY

May 14, 2021

@Western Brown High School

Blanchester 4, Western Brown 2

B^0^0^0^0^0^3^1^^4.5.1

WB^0^0^1^0^1^0^0^^2.7.3

(4) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 3-0-1-0 West 3-0-0-0 Czaika 4-2-1-0 Rice 4-1-2-1 Hamm 3-0-0-0 Estep 1-0-0-0 Wymer 2-1-0-0 Sipple 3-0-1-2 Frump 2-0-0-0 C. Ficke 1-0-0-0 J. Ficke 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 28-4-5-3

2B: Czaika, Rice

HBP: West

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^s0

Rice (W)^5^7^2^2^3^5

West (S)^2^0^0^0^0^1