Indian Hill ends Wilmington lacrosse season

CINCINNATI — The Wilmington High School lacrosse team’s season ended Monday with a 19-1 loss to No. 2 seed Indian Hill in a Division II Region 8 match.

Wilmington finishes 7-6 on the year.

“Our season ended against an exceptional opponent,” WHS head coach Adam Shultz said. “We never let the score differential determine our effort and attitude. I wish our two seniors (Bryson McVay and Brady Leathley) the best, but we have a very young team. I look for this team to return next season with improved ball handling abilities.”

Eric Maus scored the only Wilmington goal. McVay had 20 saves in net while Damien Crawford made four saves.