CLAYTON — East Clinton’s girls track and field team opened the post-season for Clinton County Tuesday at the Division III Northmont District meet.

Libby Evanshine had a fifth place finish in the high jump, clearing 4-10. She tied with Lily Hudson for fourth but Hudson got the regional berth based on misses.

EC’s 4×800-meter relay team finished eighth in 13:10.89. Timmi Mahanes and Anna Malone competed in the shot put but did not place.

The remainder of the events will be contested Saturday.