Anderson ends Wilmington baseball season 8-2

CINCINNATI — The Wilmington High School baseball season ended Tuesday with an 8-2 loss to Anderson in a Division I Cincinnati Sectional game at the Anderson diamond.

Wilmington, 0-16, was in the game most of the way but a couple errors in the sixth led to three runs and Anderson pulled away.

“The difference was a play here or there,” WHS coach Brian Roberts said. “Anderson (18-7) is a very good team. I was proud of how we played.”

Jayden Tackett pitched well on the mound, Robert said.

Kellen Baltazar had a single and scored a run. Jordan Tackett had a hit and walk and scored a run. Kaiden Smith drove in a run.

Landon Flint, Cole Fickert and Carson Hibbs also had hits for the Hurricane.