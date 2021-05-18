Massie thumps Hughes in tourney opener 23-5

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Ethan Johnson had two hits and drove in three runs as Clinton-Massie clobbered Hughes 23-5 Tuesday in a Division II Cincinnati Sectional game at Paul Schwamberger Field.

“We were able to get everyone involved,” CM coach Brian Camp said. “Also hard to keep focused in games that are lopsided from the beginning. We will have to be lasered in on Thursday when we face Badin.”

Badin is the No. 1 seed in the sectional. Clinton-Massie is 11-12.

Tyler Keck led the Falcons hit parade with three. Carson Vanhoose, Cayden Clutter and Cole Adams joined Johnson with two hits each.

Garrett Vance, Clutter, Dakota Gasaway, Keck and Nate Wildermuth all doubled.

Camp said Johnson, Wyatt Creech and Gavin Harrell combined for the win on the mound for the Falcons.