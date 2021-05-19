CCD, Campbell blank Astros in EC finale

CINCINNATI — Second-seeded Cincinnati Country Day ended East Clinton’s baseball season 11-0 Tuesday in a Division III Cincinnati 2 Sectional tournament game.

The Astros finish the year at 6-15. It’s the final season for Brian Carey as head coach. He is moving in to the athletic director/assistant principal role in the fall.

“I want to thank the East Clinton baseball family for these last five years,” said Carey, who noted the play of freshman Nathan Ellis as a positive for EC. “It has been an honor to coach them and watch many of these boys grow up. I look forward to the future for this program and watching them continue moving forward. I have the highest expectations for them.”

Carey said the Country Day pitcher “overpowered us from the start and was the hardest thrower we’ve seen all year.”

Carey commended his team for battling to the end against Jackson Campbell, who went three innings and struck out nine batters. He threw 39 pitches, 30 for strikes.

“Cincinnati Country Day is a powerhouse of a team,” Carey said.

SUMMARY

May 19, 2021

@Cincinnati Country Day

CCD 11 East Clinton 0

EC^0^0^0^0^0^^0.2.2

CCD^6^1^4^0^x^^11-9-0

(0) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Collom 2-0-0-0 Fisher 2-0-0-0 Curtis 1-0-0-0 Bean 2-0-0-0 Singleton 2-0-0-0 Beiting 2-0-1-0 Hansford 1-0-0-0 Ellis 1-0-1-0 Day 1-0-0-0 Singleton 0-0-0-0 Morrow 1-0-0-0 Slagle 2-0-0-0

PITCHING^ip^h^4^er^bb^so

Collom (L)^2.1^8^10^8^3^0

Ellis^1.2^1^1^1^1^1