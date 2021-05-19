Super Bs: Bryant, Brooks win district titles

BELLBROOK — Wilmington had two district champions Wednesday on the first day of competition in the Division I Bellbrook District Track and Field Championship.

Brynn Bryant in the girls high jump and Brett Brooks in the boys discus finished first overall.

The top four in each event advance to next week’s Division I Southwest Regional meet.On the girls side,

Bryant topped the field in the high jump, clearing 5-2 to claim the district championship.

Brooks had a best toss of 161-2 and beat out runnerup Collin Warner of Springboro by 20 inches.

On the girls side, in the shot put, Kaitlynn Hickey finished third (34-0.25) to advance to the regional while Maddy Rickman placed eighth (29-4.5)

The 4×800-meter relay team of Sylena Baltazar, Taylor Noszka, Madilyn Brausch and Hannah Scott finished eighth in 10:59.78.

For the boys, Carter Huffman advanced to the regional in the long jump.

Huffman finished fourth with a 20-4 effort. Adrien Cody went 19-1.

The 4×800 relay team of Josh Andrews, Trevor Billingsley, TJ Killen and Garrett Stoffer ran 8:29.74 and placed eighth.

In the pole vault, Jacob Romer went 10-0 and Brice Camp cleared 9-0 but neither placed.

Other running events were contested as preliminaries Wednesday. The remainder of the running events and field events will be held Friday night.