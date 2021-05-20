Quaker athletes fall short at Last Chance meet

ALLIANCE, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s track and field team was fully represented by the throw squad in Mount Union as they stormed the field at the Mount Union Last Chance Meet.

The women’s team sent Emma Burke and Kayli Sullivan to compete. Burke was eyeing the final spot for a bid to nationals and ran alone in a blistering time of 1:04.84 in the 400-meter hurdles. Unfortunately, Burke missed the mark by a little over a second. Kayli Sullivan took third place in the hammer with a throw of 48.56 meters, but fell short of a spot at nationals.

On the men’s side, the hammer trio showed up to perform once again as they took three of the top four spots. Nate Marcum finished on top with a throw of 54.35 meters and teammates Andrew Pacifico (52.60m) and Joe Shuga (51.16m) finishing in third and fourth respectively. Blake Jamison took a pair of second place finishes in the discus (47.14m) and shot put (15.19m).

The meet was the “last chance” meet for a bid at nationals of the outdoor season and was not scored as a team. Wilmington will be sending one athlete, Simon Heys, to the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Greensboro, N.C. May 27-29.

File types included are ai, eps, svg, and various jpgs (3000×3000,1000×1000,500×500) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_LOGO_TrackField-2.jpg File types included are ai, eps, svg, and various jpgs (3000×3000,1000×1000,500×500)