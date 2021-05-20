Reed, Bradshaw bounced by Bombers at LFTC

MASON — The season, and high school career, for Wilmington’s Caleb Reed and Avery Bradshaw ended Thursday at the Division I Southwest District Tennis Championship at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

The Wilmington duo was defeated by Drew Evans and Tucker Berry of Cincinnati St. Xavier 1-6, 0-6 in an opening round match on Center Court.

Reed and Bradshaw were fourth in the Centerville Sectional tournament while the Bombers pair won the Cincinnati Sectional.

From the start Thursday, though, it was clear the St. Xavier combo were seasoned doubles players while Bradshaw and Reed were paired for the tournament schedule.

St. Xavier went up 3-0 before Reed held serve to make it 1-3. Evans and Berry closed out the first set winning two close games among the final three.

Reed served to start the second set and the Hurricane pair actually led 30-15 before losing the next three points.

Down 0-4 with Reed serving, Wilmington led 30-0 before St. Xavier battled back and forced deuce the won to pull WHS on the brink of elimination.

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

