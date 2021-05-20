Taylor tames Wildcats in BHS finale 11-0

NORTH BEND — Taylor scored seven runs in the first inning Thursday and went on to an 11-0 win over Blanchester in a Division II Cincinnati

Blanchester finishes its season at 16-10.

Taylor, a member of the Cincinnati Hills League, is 16-10. The Yellow Jackets will play Ross Tuesday at Princeton High School in the next round.

“Not the way we wanted to go out,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “Thanks to all my seniors for their hard work and leadership over the years. Three of these guys have been four-year starters. A lot of time spent on and off the field and great relationships built. I wish them the best moving forward.”

BHS seniors are Trenton Czaika, Cole Ficke, Nate Moore and Brody Rice.

SUMMARY

May 20, 2021

@Taylor High School

Taylor 11 Blanchester 0

B^0^0^0^0^0^^0.4.2

T^7^3^1^0^x^^11.10.2

(0) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 3-0-1-0 Czaika 3-0-1-0 Rice 2-0-0-0 Ficke 3-0-1-0 Ham m2-0-0-0 West 2-0-0-0 Sipple 1-0-0-0 Wymer 2-0-1-0 Frump 2-0-0-0

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Czaika (L)^2^8^10^6^6^1

West^2^2^1^1^0^2