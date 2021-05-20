Winemiller jumps way to Region 8 meet

PIQUA — Blanchester’s Emma Winemiller has qualified for next week’s regional track and field meet.

Winemiller was runnerup Thursday in the high jump (4-8) at the Division II Piqua District Track and Field Championship.

Winemiller was the only regional qualifier among the BHS boys and girls and the East Clinton boys.

The top four in each event advances to the Division II Region 8 meet next week at Piqua High School.

The East Clinton boys 4×800-meter relay team of Justin Arnold, Dylan Arnold, Van Frye and Zach Vest finished ninth in 10:25.98.

In the boys discus, Blanchester’s Gabriel Staehling was 10th (113-6) and Chasen Allison was 12th (102-1). East Clinton’s Jayson Edison was 14th (89-2) and Vest was 21st (54-8).

In the boys long jump, Landon Runyon of East Clinton was 10th (18-5).

In the boys pole vault, Taylor Cochran of Blanchester cleared 9-0 and finished seventh.

The remainder of the field events and running finals will be contested Saturday afternoon at Piqua.