No. 1 Badin stops Clinton-Massie 10-1

The Clinton-Massie baseball team was ousted from the Division II Cincinnati Sectional tournament Thursday by top-seeded Badin 10-1.
The Falcons finish the season at 11-13
Badin moves on to the next round with a 23-5 record.
Clinton-Massie coach Brian Camp said he wanted to publicly thank his two seniors — Cayden Clutter and Dakota Gasaway — for their leadership and play the past four years.
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
