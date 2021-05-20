Posted on by

No. 1 Badin stops Clinton-Massie 10-1


Photo by Elizabeth Clark

Photo by Elizabeth Clark


Photo by Elizabeth Clark


Photo by Elizabeth Clark


Photo by Elizabeth Clark


Photo by Elizabeth Clark


The Clinton-Massie baseball team was ousted from the Division II Cincinnati Sectional tournament Thursday by top-seeded Badin 10-1.

The Falcons finish the season at 11-13

Badin moves on to the next round with a 23-5 record.

Clinton-Massie coach Brian Camp said he wanted to publicly thank his two seniors — Cayden Clutter and Dakota Gasaway — for their leadership and play the past four years.

Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
