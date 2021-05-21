Bickett given HM on softball coaches district team

Wilmington High School senior Harlie Bickett was given honorable mention on the Division I softball team by the Southwest Ohio Softball Coaches Association.

Bickett belted a WHS fastpitch record 10 homeruns this season and drove in 29 runs. Both numbers do not include statistics from a 17-7 win over Miami Trace which are not available, coach Brian Spurlock said.

Bickett went 0-for-2 with a pair of intentional walks in the tournament finale against Kings, thus ending an 18-game hitting streak.

For her career, according to the SBAAC website, which does not include a junior season wiped out by the pandemic, Bickett hit a WHS career fastpitch record of 16 homeruns. She had a .510 career batting average (78-for-153) in 49 games. She struck out 12 times, drove in 51 runs and scored 72 runs. She had 29 stolen bases.