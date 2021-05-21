Hurricane adds to regional list

BELLBROOK — There were no district champions for Wilmington Friday at the Division II Bellbrook District Track and Field Championship meet but several Hurricane will continue their season next week at the Div. I Region 4 meet.

In the final event of the meet, TJ Killen, Josh Andrews, Ben Baylor and Blaize Johnson ran 3:30.46 and finished fourth overall.

Coming off his district championship Wednesday in the discus, Brett Brooks placed as runnerup in the shot put.

Brooks had a best effort of 52-5.75. Cameron Gay of Centerville won the shot put at 54-1.

Emilee Pham was runnerup in the pole vault, losing out by two inches to district champion Morgan Cope of Lebanon. Pham went 10-8 and Cope cleared 11-0.

Pham made it to 10-4 without a miss then had to clear 10-8 on her third try. Cope was clean through 11-0 then missed all three attempts at 11-4.

The 4×200-meter relay team finished fourth. The quartet of Elijah Collins, Isaiah Rigling, Zainne Cowin and Brandon Glass ran 1:32.3, a half second off the third place time. The fifth place time was 1:32.52.

Rigling and Glass then teamed with Malik Scott and Carter Huffman to battle it out in the 4×100-meter relay.

The Wilmington foursome toured the Bellbrook oval in 43.93 seconds, less than a quarter second off the winning time of 43.75 by Beavercreek.

Two teams — Miamisburg and Lebanon — were both credited with 44.09 second runs in the relay, a tightly contested five team race for the regional.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for next week’s Division I Region 4 meet at Wayne High School.

In the blink of an eye, Huffman missed out on advancement in the 100-meter dash. Huffman clocked 11.64 seconds while the fourth place time was 11.56 seconds. Tyler Preston ran 5:08.56 in the 1,600-meters.

Brady Vilvens went 6-0 and finished sixth in the high jump. Nathaniel Bozart cleared 5-6. Bradey Sturgill had a best of 39-4 in the shot put.

Collins was eighth in the 300-meter hurdles in 43.63 seconds. Hannah Scott (6:27.43) and Ava Hester (6:33.07) competed in the 1,600-meter run. Scott ran 2:58.86 in the 800 meters.

In the boys 800, Garrett Stoffer was 11h in 2:03.41 and Trevor Billingsley ran 2:10.17.

Izzy Coomer (personal best 14-9) and Olivia Hisco (personal best 14-2) competed in the long jump. Makenna Tolliver went 8-6 in the pole vault and tied for 10th.

Maddy Rickman (personal best 89-1) edged teammate Kaitlynn Hickey (86-4) in the discus. Hicker had qualified for the Region 4 meet in the shot put on Wednesday. Taliah Billingsley ran 51.62 in the 300-meter hurdles and finished seventh.

In the 3,200-meter run, Madilyn Brausch ran 12:58.26 and Adriana Benitez clocked in at 15:19.32. For the boys, Henry Hildebrandt ran 9:50.13 and Nathan Wood finished in 9:51.8.

Wilmington’s Ben Baylor (left) and Josh Andrews (right) were half of the regional qualifying 4×400-meter relay team. Shown here at the SBAAC Track and Field Championship, the two teams with TJ Killen and Blaize Johnson Friday to finish fourth in the final event of the Div. I Bellbrook District Track and Field Championship. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_TRF_wilAndrews2Baylor0512gc-1.jpg Wilmington’s Ben Baylor (left) and Josh Andrews (right) were half of the regional qualifying 4×400-meter relay team. Shown here at the SBAAC Track and Field Championship, the two teams with TJ Killen and Blaize Johnson Friday to finish fourth in the final event of the Div. I Bellbrook District Track and Field Championship. Gordon Cordell | News Journal File Photo

14 WHS athletes will continue season at Region 4 meet next week