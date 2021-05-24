7 from county All-SBAAC baseball this spring

Seven players from Clinton County schools earned first team All-SBAAC honors for baseball this spring.

In the American Division, Clinton-Massie had three first-teamers — Cayton Clutter, Nate Wildermuth and Kody Zantene.

Wilmington’s lone first team player was Jayden Tackett.

On the second team were Wilmington’s Kellen Baltazar along with Gabe McDowell and Carson Vanhoose of Clinton-Massie with honorable mention given to Massie’s Ethan Johnson and Wilmington’s Kaiden Smith.

In the National Division, Blanchester’s had Reagan Burch and Trenton Czaika on first team while Isaiah Curtis of East Clinton made the first team.

Second teamers from the county were Jaden Singleton of East Clinton and Brody Rice of Blanchester. Honorable mention was given to Brody Fisher of East Clinton and Adam Frump of Blanchester.

