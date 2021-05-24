Bickett leads county on All-SBAAC softball teams

Wilmington’s Harlie Bickett was named the SBAAC American Division softball player of the year.

Joining Bickett on the American Division first team were Clinton-Massie’s Kiera Brightman and Natalie Lay.

Second teamers were Wilmington’s Jena Rhoads and Massie’s Kayla Drake.

Honorable mention was given Delaney Schneder of CM and Emily Self of WHS.

In the National Division, East Clinton’s Alexis Rolfe and Blanchester’s Rianna Mueller were first-team players.

On the second team were Jericka Boggs of East Clinton and Emma Case of Blanchester.

Honorable mention status went to Olivia Potts of BHS and Lanie Clark of ECHS.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_LOGO-4-county-4.jpg