Whitaker leads SBAAC girls track, field honorees

Blanchester’s Ainsley Whitaker was the SBAAC National Division field athlete of the year in girls track and field.

Whitaker was joined on the SBAAC National Division first team by teammates Becca Kratzer and Emma Winemiller and East Clinton’s Carah Anteck, Gracie Evanshine.

Second-teamers in the National were East CLinton’s Molly Seabaugh, Timmi Mahanes, Libby Evanshine, Kaylyn Deaton and Gracie Boggs, as well as Blanchester’s Savanna Schutte.

In the American Division, Wilmington’s Madilyn Brausch, Kaitlynn Hickey and Taylor Noszka were first team.

On the second team, were Hurricane athletes Sylena Baltazar, Taliah Billingsley, Olivia Hisco, Courtney Parker, Emilee Pham and Hannah Scott.

Clinton-Massie did not have any first- or second-team athletes.

