Brooks, Reynolds lead county on SBAAC boys track, field teams

Wilmington’s Brett Brooks was the SBAAC American Division field athlete of the year in boys track and field.

Wilmington boys coach Chris Reynolds earned American Division coach of the year.

Brooks was joined on the first team American Division squad by teammates Josh Andrews, Ben Baylor, Elijah Collins, Zainne Cowin, Brandon Glass, Carter Huffman, Blaize Johnson, TJ Killen and Isaiah Rigling.

Clinton-Massie did not have any first-teamers.

On the second team were Falcons Marty Kreider, Daelin Maple an Braden Rolf as well as Hurricane Brady Vilvens, Garrett Stoffer, Tyler Preston and Trevor Billingsley.

In the National Division, neither Blanchester or East Clinton has first-team athletes.

Second teamers were Kellen Staehling of BHS and Landon Runyon of ECHS.

