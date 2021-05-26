Brooks to make second trip to state this year

HUBER HEIGHTS — In what may be a first for a Wilmington High School athlete, Brett Brooks has qualified for a state tournament in a second sport in the same school year.

In the first day of competition Wednesday at the Division I Region 4 Track and Field Championship here at Wayne High School, Brooks finished second in the boys shot put.

He also qualified for the state wrestling tournament in the winter.

However, Brooks lost both of his matches in the state wrestling tournament, something that drives him as he continues his track and field season another week.

“I’m just going to (state) and see what I can do up there,” said Brooks, a junior. “I didn’t get to do much (at state) during wrestling. I think about losing both times every day. This time it’ll be redemption.”

The Division I OHSAA Track and Field Championship meet will be held at Hilliard Bradley High School. Brooks will throw the discus 10 a.m. June 5.

No other WHS athlete qualified for state on Wednesday.

However, freshman Brynn Bryant finished sixth in the girls high jump, clearing 5-0.

Kaitlynn Hickey was ninth in the girls shot put with a best throw of 35-4.5.

Carter Huffman was 14th in the boys long jump at 20-0.75.

In a trio of relay events, the Wilmington boys ran in preliminary heats and failed to advance to the final heat on Friday.

The 4×200-meter relay team of Elijah Collins, Zainne Cowin, Isaiah Rigling and Brandon Glass clocked a 1:34.64 and placed 14th among the 16 regional qualifiers.

The 4×100-meter relay team of Malik Scott, Huffman, Rigling and Glass ran 44.04 to finish 10th.

The 4×400-meter relay team of TJ Killen, Josh Andrews, Ben Baylor and Blaize Johnson ran 3:35.42 and were unable to advance..

Brooks had a sub-160 throw and a sub-150 throw on his first two attempts on Wednesday. Coach Chris Reynolds told Brooks to do a better job of maintaining his balance in the ring.

On his third attempt, Brooks went a personal best 163-9 which was good enough for second place overall.

