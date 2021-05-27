Clinton-Massie All-SBAAC spring sports athletes

In a photo submitted by the Clinton-Massie athletic department, several Falcon athletes were honored as part of the spring sports post-season honors by the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Ethan Johnson (baseball), Marty Kreider (track, field), Gabe McDowell (baseball), Alex Jones (tennis), Delaney Schneder (softball), Natalie Lay (softball); back row, Braden Rolf (track, field), Kody Zantene (baseball), Daelin Maple (track, field), Nate Wildermuth (baseball). Those honored but not present for the photo were Carson Vanhoose (baseball), Kayla Drake (softball), Cayden Clutter (baseball) and Kiera Brightman (softball).

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_CM_springsbaac.jpg